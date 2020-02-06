BLAST One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $271,606.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005027 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000804 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,043,298 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

