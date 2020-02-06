Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.