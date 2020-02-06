Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 54,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.30.

BA stock traded up $11.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,832,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,319. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.53, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.