Bombardier (BBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins downgraded Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

