BOOM (BOOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,291.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $971,930.00 and approximately $22,291.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,841,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,694,308 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.