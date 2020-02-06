Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 306,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.