Bounty0x Hits One Day Volume of $1,518.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $238,758.00 and approximately $1,518.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.