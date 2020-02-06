BriaCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $292.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $22,377.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,123.47 or 2.26276184 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000389 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

