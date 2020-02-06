Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BFAM opened at $168.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

