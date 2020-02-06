Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 976.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,290 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 176.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 123.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 251,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 139,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

