Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. 1,109,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,458,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.