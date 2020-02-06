Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

