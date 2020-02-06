Brokerages Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.76). Endologix reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endologix.

Get Endologix alerts:

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million.

ELGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endologix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELGX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 1,174,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,351. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.