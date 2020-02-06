Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report sales of $62.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. HealthStream posted sales of $59.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $253.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthStream.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.59 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $829.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

