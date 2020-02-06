Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $576.49 Million

Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will post $576.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $591.97 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $521.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

NYSE SJI opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after acquiring an additional 263,870 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.