Brokerages Anticipate Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tocagen’s earnings. Tocagen posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tocagen will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tocagen.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 293,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Tocagen has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.78.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

