Brokerages Expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,487,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $3,514,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $6,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

