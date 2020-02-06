Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $189.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $173.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $790.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.20 million to $803.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $824.75 million, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 900,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 174,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.