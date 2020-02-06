Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce sales of $163.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.40 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $139.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $680.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.50 million to $709.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.54 million, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $740.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

HTLD stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 128,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $10,660,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.