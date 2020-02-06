Brokerages Expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce sales of $98.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the lowest is $96.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $82.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $439.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $445.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $504.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $525.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $226,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inphi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inphi by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

IPHI stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

