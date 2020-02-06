Brokers Set Expectations for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,754. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $820.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth $457,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $18,866,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

