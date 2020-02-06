BTC Lite (BTCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $32,861.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.74 or 0.05906916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00129537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002956 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

