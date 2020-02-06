Burberry Group (BRBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Burberry Group (LON: BRBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

1/27/2020 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Burberry Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/14/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

1/13/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Burberry Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,017 ($26.53). The company had a trading volume of 843,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,171.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,129.47. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

