Business Credit Substitute Hits Market Capitalization of $133,666.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $133,666.00 and approximately $16,647.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

