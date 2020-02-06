C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CMI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. C-Com Satellite Systems has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 million and a P/E ratio of 48.72.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

