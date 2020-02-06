Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cabot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

