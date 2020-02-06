CAE (CAE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CAE (TSE: CAE) recently:

1/31/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

1/30/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

1/15/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

1/6/2020 – CAE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.13. 694,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.93. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of C$27.12 and a 12 month high of C$40.40.

Get Cae Inc alerts:

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cae Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cae Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.