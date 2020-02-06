Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.80

Media stories about Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canlan Ice Sports earned a news sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ICE traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.01. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.58.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.