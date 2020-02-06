Capgemini (CGEMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Get Capgemini alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. ValuEngine raised Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capgemini from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.