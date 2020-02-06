Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £114 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Joseph Murphy bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £114 ($149.96).

LON:CPI traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 152.20 ($2.00). The stock had a trading volume of 982,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.17. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Get Capita alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.13 ($2.20).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.