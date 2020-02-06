Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 14.0% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,423. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

