Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

