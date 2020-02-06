Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to announce $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $50.81 million. Care.com posted sales of $49.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year sales of $208.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $208.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.81 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Care.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 3,299.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,007,680 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the third quarter valued at $8,311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Care.com stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Care.com has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

