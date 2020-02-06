Carnival (LON:CCL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.60

Media coverage about Carnival (LON:CCL) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Carnival’s score:

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL opened at GBX 3,214 ($42.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,507.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,407.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a one year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.