Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $507.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CTT. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

