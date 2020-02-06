CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S earned a daily sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

