Centauri Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Centauri has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $35,894.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.13 or 0.05945346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.