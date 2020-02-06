Centene (CNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently:

2/5/2020 – Centene is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $72.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $103.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Centene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

1/8/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Centene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

