Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.18. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.36 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.