Centrica (CNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centrica (LON: CNA) recently:

2/4/2020 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2020 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating.

1/13/2020 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 68 ($0.89).

1/9/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,152,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.33. Centrica PLC has a one year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

