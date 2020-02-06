Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.