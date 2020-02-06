Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,490 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.22% of Cerner worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 138,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,511. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

