Chainlink Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Binance. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $165.09 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

