Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

