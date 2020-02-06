ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,222.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, LBank and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $25,222.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00046171 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00064696 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00092665 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,890.64 or 1.01361579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000657 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001589 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Coinnest, LBank, Binance, ZB.COM, EXX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

