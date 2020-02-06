Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $117.65. 77,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

