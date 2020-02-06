Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. Chemours’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

