Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

