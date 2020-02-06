Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Tops $37.69 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $37.69 million and $5.92 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

