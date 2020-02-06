Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.97 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $7.00 on Thursday, hitting $861.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $857.79 and a 200-day moving average of $816.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $519.09 and a 12-month high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

